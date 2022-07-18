Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

NASDAQ JD opened at $60.26 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

