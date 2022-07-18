Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter.

PHB opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

