Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,207.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $101.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

