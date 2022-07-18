Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $143.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

