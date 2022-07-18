Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $251.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.21 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

