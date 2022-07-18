Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.