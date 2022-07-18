Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $239.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

