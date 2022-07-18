Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

