Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

