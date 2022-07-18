Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 355,407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

