Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

