PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lowered by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

