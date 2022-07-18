Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

