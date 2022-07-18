PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.06.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

