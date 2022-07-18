PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

