Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,395,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $12,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 70.22.

RIVN opened at 31.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is 46.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.