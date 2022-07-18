Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

