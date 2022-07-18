Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($121.00) to €127.00 ($127.00) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

