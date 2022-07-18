Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

