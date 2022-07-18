Sciencast Management LP Buys 15,029 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 737.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $178.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

