SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 22.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.