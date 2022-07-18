Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

