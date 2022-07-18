Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

