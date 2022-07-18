Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $397,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

