Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

