SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404,048 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,458,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

