Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,918,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,209,000 after purchasing an additional 461,341 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 944,240 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,683,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after purchasing an additional 242,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $5.56 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $601.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

