Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

