Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,354 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

