Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.50 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Ciena by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ciena by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ciena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.50 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock worth $1,157,833 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

