Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.41 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,414,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

