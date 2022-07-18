Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.55 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,129 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newell Brands by 24.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NWL stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.