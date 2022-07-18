Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.13 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 358,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.60 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.