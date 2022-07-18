Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,252,137. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

