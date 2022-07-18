Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 151,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,659,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,260,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,201,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $681.98 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.59.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
