Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 229,335 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,335 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFRM stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

