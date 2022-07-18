Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RingCentral Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.24.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.