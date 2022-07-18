Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $84.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

