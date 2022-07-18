Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,037,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $204.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

