Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 281,697 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UGI by 73.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.