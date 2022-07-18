Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,286 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 210,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

