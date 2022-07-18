Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $17.55 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 348,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $558,957,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,082,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,080,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.