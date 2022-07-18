Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $314.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

