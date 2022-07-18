Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,477,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $87.62 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

