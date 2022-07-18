TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.17. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

