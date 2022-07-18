The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

