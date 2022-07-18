The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $292.41 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

