The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.