Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

