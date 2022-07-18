TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 45.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

